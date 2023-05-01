Inspire Medical Systems (INSP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.70) per share for the quarter. Inspire Medical Systems has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.64. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.66% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $137.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Inspire Medical Systems to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Down 0.4 %

INSP stock opened at $267.63 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $251.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.40. Inspire Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $142.74 and a twelve month high of $282.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.19 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inspire Medical Systems

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspire Medical Systems

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $962,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,328,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CTO John Rondoni sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.12, for a total transaction of $670,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,478.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $962,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,328,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,119 shares of company stock valued at $5,153,856 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INSP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth $65,929,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 299,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,335,000 after buying an additional 159,506 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 4.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,863,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,934,000 after buying an additional 117,888 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 9.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 885,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,249,000 after buying an additional 78,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 1,536.3% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 54,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,828,000 after buying an additional 51,543 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INSP has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $287.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $271.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.67.

About Inspire Medical Systems

(Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.