Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.16-$1.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.17. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Insperity also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.62-$6.39 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on NSP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Insperity in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Insperity from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 24th.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NSP traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.46. 379,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,455. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Insperity has a one year low of $87.74 and a one year high of $131.09.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 263.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insperity will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.32%.

Insider Transactions at Insperity

In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $754,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,829.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $754,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,829.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total transaction of $311,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,985,065.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock worth $2,471,240 over the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 15.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Insperity by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,434,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 9.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insperity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions designed to help improve business performance. The firm also offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services, along with cloud-based human capital management platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.