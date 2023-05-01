Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.16-$1.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Insperity also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.62-$6.39 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on NSP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insperity in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Insperity from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

Insperity Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Insperity stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,455. Insperity has a 1-year low of $87.74 and a 1-year high of $131.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.55 and a 200 day moving average of $116.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. Insperity had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 263.01%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Insperity will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 39.32%.

Insider Transactions at Insperity

In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 6,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $754,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,829.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total transaction of $311,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,985,065.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 6,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $754,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,829.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,240 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insperity

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Insperity by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,119,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,253,000 after purchasing an additional 17,272 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Insperity by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,714,000 after purchasing an additional 409,174 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Insperity by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Insperity by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 552,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,125,000 after purchasing an additional 10,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 4th quarter worth about $41,048,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions designed to help improve business performance. The firm also offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services, along with cloud-based human capital management platform.

