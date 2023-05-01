Insider Selling: Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $947,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,012,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.86. 5,360,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,077,601. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.88 and a 1 year high of $65.58. The company has a market capitalization of $49.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%. The company’s revenue was up 124.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $76.00 to $80.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.54.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,537,902 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,381,358,000 after buying an additional 519,620 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,393,752 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,605,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,069 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,898,679 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $540,242,000 after purchasing an additional 394,616 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 9,145,152 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $439,607,000 after purchasing an additional 742,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 36.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,428,878 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $278,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

