Insider Selling: J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) EVP Sells $210,360.00 in Stock

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total value of $210,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,113. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $175.29 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $175.36 and a 200 day moving average of $178.37. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.13. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.92 and a 1-year high of $200.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 19.09%.

JBHT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.48.

Institutional Trading of J.B. Hunt Transport Services

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $509,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 39,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.