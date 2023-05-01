Insider Selling: EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Director Sells $104,255.58 in Stock

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) Director Hayden C. Eaves III sold 638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $104,255.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

EastGroup Properties Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of EGP stock opened at $166.56 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.04, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.93. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.47 and a twelve month high of $204.45.

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 129.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.6% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 13.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 66,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,536,000 after purchasing an additional 7,630 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 371.8% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EGP shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.70.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, MS.

