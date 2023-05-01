Insider Buying: WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) EVP Buys 798 Shares of Stock

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) EVP Christine Elizabeth Davis bought 798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.11 per share, with a total value of $27,219.78. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,753 shares in the company, valued at $59,794.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

WSFS Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $35.44. The company had a trading volume of 27,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,596. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $33.42 and a 52-week high of $51.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.26). WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $245.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WSFS Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.39%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WSFS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on WSFS Financial from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on WSFS Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered WSFS Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on WSFS Financial in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WSFS Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in WSFS Financial by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in WSFS Financial by 5.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in WSFS Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 32,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.