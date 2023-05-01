Insider Buying: Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Director Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) Director Rick Hays bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.31 per share, for a total transaction of $71,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,650.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EBMT traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.60. The stock had a trading volume of 31,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,178. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.37 and a 12 month high of $21.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.76. The company has a market cap of $108.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.51.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $25.38 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp Montana

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 0.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 381,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Petiole USA ltd boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 231,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 501.3% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 137,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 114,898 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 67.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 51,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. 32.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EBMT. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Bancorp Montana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on August 1, 1922 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

Further Reading

