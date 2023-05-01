Insider Buying: Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) CEO Purchases $60,814.60 in Stock

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) CEO James J. Kim acquired 4,235 shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.36 per share, for a total transaction of $60,814.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,355.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock opened at $14.60 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.80 and a 200 day moving average of $20.98. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The company has a market capitalization of $171.70 million, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $22.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 13.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 517,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after acquiring an additional 62,242 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 37.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 45,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 71.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 45,697 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $591,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 466,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,901,000 after buying an additional 19,097 shares in the last quarter. 46.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

