Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Short Interest Up 12.6% in April

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the March 31st total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 276,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Inogen in a report on Thursday, April 20th. William Blair lowered Inogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inogen by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,866,696 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $93,883,000 after acquiring an additional 201,073 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Inogen by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,565,014 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $83,157,000 after buying an additional 42,755 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Inogen by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,140,955 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,488,000 after buying an additional 56,711 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Inogen by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 976,644 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,250,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Inogen by 5.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,499 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $21,840,000 after buying an additional 44,223 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inogen stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.61. The stock had a trading volume of 145,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,999. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.03. Inogen has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $32.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.24.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.03. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 8.72% and a negative net margin of 22.21%. The company had revenue of $88.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.01) earnings per share. Inogen’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inogen will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Inogen, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products include Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

