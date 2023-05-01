Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Short Interest Down 22.1% in April

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 885,000 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the March 31st total of 1,136,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 384.8 days.

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Performance

INGXF stock remained flat at $10.18 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 59 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,036. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.46. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $15.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -30.85 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $150.00 million during the quarter.

Innergex Renewable Energy Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.1319 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 4.95%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -160.61%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INGXF. CIBC cut Innergex Renewable Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operations of renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities, focused on the hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

