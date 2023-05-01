Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Short Interest Down 8.3% in April

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,240,000 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the March 31st total of 60,250,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on INFY. Macquarie downgraded Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Infosys from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Infosys

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Infosys during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in Infosys by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 1,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Infosys by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Infosys by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Price Performance

Infosys stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.49. 7,674,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,618,257. The company has a market capitalization of $64.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.13. Infosys has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $20.79.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 31.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Infosys will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Featured Stories

