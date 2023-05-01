Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INFI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,711.11% and a negative return on equity of 956.26%. The company had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.88 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 44,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20,449 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. 34.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the business of developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on its drug development segment. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman and Matthew D. Shair on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

