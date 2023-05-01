Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Short Interest Up 21.4% in April

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the March 31st total of 1,120,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,867,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,773,000 after buying an additional 335,617 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,219,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,415,000 after buying an additional 46,351 shares during the period. Flat Footed LLC boosted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 259.5% during the fourth quarter. Flat Footed LLC now owns 3,461,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,319,000 after buying an additional 2,498,558 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after buying an additional 27,054 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,364,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after buying an additional 283,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Trading Up 3.0 %

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of ILPT opened at $2.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $17.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.06%.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics properties. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

