INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Short Interest Up 20.4% in April

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 706,300 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the March 31st total of 586,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of INDUS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities lowered shares of INDUS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On INDUS Realty Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INDT. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 1,066.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 4,321.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 150.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 535.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

INDUS Realty Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

INDT stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $66.67. 12,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,814. INDUS Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $48.33 and a twelve month high of $73.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.13 and a beta of 0.84.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.61). INDUS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter.

INDUS Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. INDUS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in the developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

