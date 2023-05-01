Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Short Interest Update

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 192,600 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the March 31st total of 234,800 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP James J. Twarozynski sold 2,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $44,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at $203,221.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independent Bank

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,077,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,782,000 after acquiring an additional 50,955 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,066,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,471,000 after acquiring an additional 26,774 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 851,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,371,000 after acquiring an additional 14,610 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 6.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 526,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,588,000 after acquiring an additional 31,290 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 504,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,072,000 after acquiring an additional 7,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Independent Bank Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Independent Bank stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,084. The firm has a market cap of $367.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Independent Bank has a twelve month low of $16.44 and a twelve month high of $24.97.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). Independent Bank had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $52.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.58%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

