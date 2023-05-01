Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Stock Price Down 5%

Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) fell 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $63.00 and last traded at $63.09. 393,246 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 816,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NARI. Truist Financial raised their target price on Inari Medical from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Inari Medical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.11.

Inari Medical Trading Down 4.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.31 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Activity at Inari Medical

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a negative return on equity of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $107.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $578,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,283 shares in the company, valued at $35,506,274.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $578,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,506,274.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $686,205.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,316,240 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inari Medical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Inari Medical during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Inari Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Inari Medical by 40.9% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Inari Medical during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

