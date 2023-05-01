Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Stock Price Down 5%

Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) fell 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $63.00 and last traded at $63.09. 393,246 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 816,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.42.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have issued reports on NARI. Truist Financial raised their target price on Inari Medical from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Inari Medical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.11.
Inari Medical Trading Down 4.7 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.31 and a beta of 1.11.
Insider Activity at Inari Medical
In other news, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $578,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,283 shares in the company, valued at $35,506,274.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $578,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,506,274.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $686,205.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,316,240 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inari Medical
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Inari Medical during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Inari Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Inari Medical by 40.9% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Inari Medical during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Inari Medical
Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inari Medical (NARI)
- Insiders Drive Volatility For Keurig Dr Pepper
- After a 40% Drop, Analysts Remain Bullish on Impinj
- Visa Charges Higher After Better-Than-Expected Q2 Report
- onsemi Puts A Bottom in Chip Stocks, Heads For New Highs
- Can Teladoc Stock Be Resuscitated?
Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.