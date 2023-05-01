ICON Price Tops $0.28 on Major Exchanges (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. One ICON coin can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000981 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a market capitalization of $268.05 million and $10.57 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ICON has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

ICON Profile

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 955,733,786 coins and its circulating supply is 955,733,811 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official website is icon.community. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 955,728,925.6807567 with 955,728,925.6892269 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.2823754 USD and is down -4.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $11,273,313.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

