Hudson Technologies (HDSN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $47.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 31.92% and a return on equity of 60.89%. On average, analysts expect Hudson Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hudson Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ HDSN opened at $7.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.64. Hudson Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $12.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Hudson Technologies

Several equities analysts recently commented on HDSN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I increased their price objective on shares of Hudson Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Hudson Technologies in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 18,360 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Hudson Technologies during the first quarter worth $317,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hudson Technologies by 48.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 502,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 165,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hudson Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,446,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,984,000 after acquiring an additional 9,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

Hudson Technologies, Inc operates as a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services are used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing, and refrigeration systems, which include refrigerant sales, refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, and Refrigerant Side services performed at the customer’s site to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.

