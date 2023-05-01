Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) versus Rooshine (OTCMKTS:RSAU) Critical Survey

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) and Rooshine (OTCMKTS:RSAU – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hudson Global and Rooshine’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hudson Global $200.92 million 0.31 $7.13 million $2.27 9.58 Rooshine N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hudson Global has higher revenue and earnings than Rooshine.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

60.6% of Hudson Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Hudson Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Hudson Global has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rooshine has a beta of -1.02, suggesting that its share price is 202% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hudson Global and Rooshine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hudson Global 3.65% 23.81% 15.72% Rooshine N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Hudson Global and Rooshine, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hudson Global 0 0 1 0 3.00 Rooshine 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hudson Global currently has a consensus price target of $42.50, suggesting a potential upside of 95.40%. Given Hudson Global’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Hudson Global is more favorable than Rooshine.

Summary

Hudson Global beats Rooshine on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hudson Global



Hudson Global, Inc. is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The firm’s services include complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting. The company is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

About Rooshine



Rooshine, Inc. engages in importing, distribution and sale of alcoholic spirits. Its products include whiskey, dark and spiced rum, bourbon, and vodka. The company was founded by Larry R. Curran on April 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Ormond Beach, FL.

