Hudock Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Hudock Inc. decreased its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 160.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:PRU traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $86.95. 532,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,255,038. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.32 and a 200 day moving average of $96.99. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.37 and a 12 month high of $111.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.08, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.38.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.15). Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -126.90%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $1,151,334.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,685. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

