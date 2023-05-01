Hudock Inc. Sells 580 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Hudock Inc. cut its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 45,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after buying an additional 16,908 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 83,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 26,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 145,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,896,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares during the period. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on D shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.18.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 858,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,559,731. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $86.28. The company has a market capitalization of $48.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.79%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 244.95%.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.