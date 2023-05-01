Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Sells 5,437 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,437 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $24,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAG. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 16,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1,131.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 32.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group Stock Up 3.6 %

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director John Barr sold 2,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total transaction of $290,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,712 shares in the company, valued at $539,390.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 51.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PAG traded up $5.03 on Monday, reaching $143.61. The stock had a trading volume of 171,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,812. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.12. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.49 and a 12-month high of $155.36.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 15.68 EPS for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc is an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

See Also

