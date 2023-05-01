Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Sells 48,479 Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,151,291 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 48,479 shares during the period. Viper Energy Partners comprises about 1.2% of Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned 1.30% of Viper Energy Partners worth $68,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,086,726 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,667,000 after purchasing an additional 6,796 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 937,911 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,023,000 after purchasing an additional 85,918 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 500,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,895,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 474,293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,593,000 after purchasing an additional 75,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 399,911 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,713,000 after purchasing an additional 31,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VNOM shares. TheStreet cut shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Viper Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.44.

Viper Energy Partners Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $29.28. The company had a trading volume of 45,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,598. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.96. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 1 year low of $23.51 and a 1 year high of $36.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.92.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $203.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viper Energy Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 49.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Viper Energy Partners news, Director Spencer D. Armour III purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.44 per share, for a total transaction of $105,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,124 shares in the company, valued at $955,118.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Viper Energy Partners news, Director Spencer D. Armour III purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.44 per share, for a total transaction of $105,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,124 shares in the company, valued at $955,118.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank C. Hu acquired 2,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,442.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 345,100 shares of company stock worth $10,542,983 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

