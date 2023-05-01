Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Has $6.84 Million Stock Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 406,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $6,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,989,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $371,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013,253 shares in the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 32.9% during the third quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 7,566,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,754 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 84.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,474,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,784,000 after buying an additional 1,589,050 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,347,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $471,264,000 after buying an additional 1,418,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,354,000. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ PTEN traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 948,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,512,791. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.20. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $20.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.27.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $791.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.41 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PTEN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.61.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment, and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Colombia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.