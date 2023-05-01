Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,983 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $4,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMB. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMB. Barclays cut their target price on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.42.

In other Williams Companies news, Director William H. Spence bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.61 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,020,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,827,218. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.15. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.84 and its 200 day moving average is $31.63.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.55%.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

