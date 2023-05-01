Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 75.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 547,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,683,042 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $15,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 48,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,691 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at $943,000. Finally, Hi Line Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at $1,151,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $295,938.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares in the company, valued at $252,414,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BAM traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $33.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,740. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.02. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 52-week low of $26.76 and a 52-week high of $36.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.97.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $958.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.81 billion.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

