Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,580 shares during the quarter. CBRE Group accounts for 0.5% of Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of CBRE Group worth $29,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $394,000. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 10,130 shares during the last quarter. Sonen Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 8,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 805,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,025,000 after purchasing an additional 28,587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of CBRE stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $76.93. 363,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,625,325. The firm has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.31 and a 52 week high of $89.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CBRE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.86.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Featured Stories

