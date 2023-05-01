Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. cut its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,857,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,250,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,906 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,690,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,846,481,000 after purchasing an additional 590,699 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,668,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,711,000 after purchasing an additional 338,368 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of PayPal by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,521,399,000 after acquiring an additional 162,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 29.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,339,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $975,973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581,583 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PYPL. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

PayPal Price Performance

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock opened at $75.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.48 and its 200 day moving average is $77.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $85.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $66.39 and a one year high of $103.03.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.