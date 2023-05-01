Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Acquires Shares of 512 Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DE. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 411.8% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Deere & Company by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $376.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $399.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $410.48. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 30.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.86.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading

