Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Short Interest Down 8.4% in April

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 874,400 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the March 31st total of 954,500 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 253,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HMN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Institutional Trading of Horace Mann Educators

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after buying an additional 44,088 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 598,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,029,000 after buying an additional 12,787 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the period.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Performance

HMN traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.59. 276,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,755. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -446.86 and a beta of 0.40. Horace Mann Educators has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $42.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.06 and a 200 day moving average of $36.20.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Horace Mann Educators had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $346.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,885.71%.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. The Property and Casualty segment focuses on personal lines of automobile and property insurance products.

