Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stake Lifted by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 51.9% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $201.50. The stock had a trading volume of 315,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,014,501. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.56.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

