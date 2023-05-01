HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Short Interest Down 23.0% in April

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,100 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the March 31st total of 183,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HTBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Insider Activity at HomeTrust Bancshares

In related news, EVP Marty T. Caywood sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $25,137.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,916.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, EVP Marty T. Caywood sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $25,137.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at $277,916.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Dana L. Stonestreet sold 22,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $654,114.51. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 244,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,233,456.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,834 shares of company stock worth $1,978,278 over the last ninety days. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares Stock Down 0.3 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the first quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 112.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 4,353.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 156.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 128.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. 58.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HTBI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,523. The firm has a market cap of $361.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.63. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 1-year low of $20.46 and a 1-year high of $30.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.96.

HomeTrust Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 17.47%.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It is involved in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

