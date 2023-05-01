Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.75-$3.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.92 billion-$4.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.97 billion. Hologic also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.75-3.95 EPS.

Hologic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX traded up $1.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,836,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,252. The company has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.00. Hologic has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $87.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.12 and its 200 day moving average is $77.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.21.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 22.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hologic will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HOLX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.23.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total transaction of $778,435.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,333.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hologic

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 5.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 307.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 7.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hologic by 4.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,098,000 after buying an additional 106,315 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 0.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 75,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.