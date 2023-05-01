Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.75-3.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.925-4.025 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.97 billion. Hologic also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.83-0.93 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on HOLX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hologic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $84.23.

Hologic Stock Performance

Hologic stock traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,850,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,252. The firm has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.50. Hologic has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $87.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.12 and a 200 day moving average of $77.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Hologic had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hologic will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total value of $778,435.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,333.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at $311,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the third quarter worth about $304,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 3,688.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $273,000. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Featured Stories

