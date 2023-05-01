Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.83-0.93 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $930-980 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $952.88 million. Hologic also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.75-3.95 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HOLX. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hologic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hologic from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $84.23.

Hologic Stock Performance

Hologic stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.67. 1,836,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,509,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.50. Hologic has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $87.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.63.

Insider Activity at Hologic

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. Hologic had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hologic will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total value of $778,435.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,298 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,333.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hologic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Hologic by 227.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,485,000 after buying an additional 4,363,687 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth $175,900,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,896,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $145,664,000 after purchasing an additional 995,854 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 246.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 920,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,730,000 after purchasing an additional 654,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,300,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,901,000 after purchasing an additional 626,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

