HKD.com DAO Self Reported Market Cap Hits $895.59 Million (HDAO)

HKD.com DAO (HDAO) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 1st. During the last seven days, HKD.com DAO has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar. One HKD.com DAO token can currently be bought for approximately $1.16 or 0.00004146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HKD.com DAO has a total market capitalization of $895.59 million and $508,253.73 worth of HKD.com DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About HKD.com DAO

HKD.com DAO’s genesis date was February 13th, 2022. HKD.com DAO’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. HKD.com DAO’s official Twitter account is @hkd_exchange. HKD.com DAO’s official message board is blockchain.news/news/hdao-soared-increase-1469-percent-immediately-after-listing. The official website for HKD.com DAO is www.hkd.com/dao.

Buying and Selling HKD.com DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “HDAO (HKD.com DAO) is a decentralised blockchain digital asset developed based on Ethereum, Tron and Matic Network, with a total of 10 billion supply. HDAO is the only token utilised in the entire HKD.com ecosystem. HKD.com is also dedicated to empowering HDAO as its platform token with various use cases implemented in the HKD.com exchange platform. HKD.com DAO is made up of a community of HDAO holders, the Vision of HKD.com DAO is to foster a fair and open financial infrastructure via the token economy. the HDAO reward system encourages more users to join the community, HKD.com DAO aims to incubate more quality projects with intentions to propel the growth of Hong Kong digital asset space.”

