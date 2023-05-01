Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Guggenheim from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on HIMS. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.77.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

HIMS stock opened at $11.59 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.22 and a beta of 0.46. Hims & Hers Health has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $12.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $167.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.18 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 12.47% and a negative return on equity of 20.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alex Bard sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $5,775,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 296,878 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,940.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 50,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $407,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 237,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,904.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alex Bard sold 500,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $5,775,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 296,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,940.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 739,721 shares of company stock worth $8,050,918. Insiders own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIMS. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,414 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 70.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

