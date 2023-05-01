Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.54-$1.59 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.54. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Hilton Worldwide also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.68-$5.88 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $168.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $152.81.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HLT traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.02. 2,041,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,618,312. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.23. Hilton Worldwide has a 52 week low of $108.41 and a 52 week high of $162.06.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.34%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $4,960,012.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 221,037 shares in the company, valued at $33,361,114.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $266,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 6.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 13.4% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 108.4% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

Featured Stories

