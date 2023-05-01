Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.54-$1.59 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.54. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Hilton Worldwide also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.68-$5.88 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus cut their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $168.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $152.81.

Shares of NYSE:HLT traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.02. 2,041,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,618,312. The company has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.23. Hilton Worldwide has a one year low of $108.41 and a one year high of $162.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.98.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 141.34% and a net margin of 13.36%. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 13.16%.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $4,960,012.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,037 shares in the company, valued at $33,361,114.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

