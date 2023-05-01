High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) Short Interest Update

High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the March 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

High Liner Foods Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLNFF remained flat at $10.67 during trading hours on Monday. 126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471. High Liner Foods has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $11.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on High Liner Foods from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

High Liner Foods Company Profile

High Liner Foods, Inc engages in the processing and marketing of value-added frozen seafood. The firm also markets its products under the brands High Liner, Icelandic Seafood, FPI, Viking, Mirabel, American Pride Seafood, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine, and 40 Fathoms. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Lunenburg, Canada.

