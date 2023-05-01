Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target Raised to $285.00

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hershey’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.30 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.05 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HSY. Mizuho upped their price objective on Hershey from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $237.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a hold rating and a $243.00 target price for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $262.38.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Stock Performance

Hershey stock opened at $273.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $250.03 and a 200-day moving average of $237.11. Hershey has a 1 year low of $201.42 and a 1 year high of $273.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $55.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.31.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hershey will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.99, for a total transaction of $41,518.27. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,452.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.99, for a total transaction of $41,518.27. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,452.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total value of $3,422,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,555 shares in the company, valued at $28,952,488.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,265 shares of company stock worth $13,371,072. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hershey

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $411,828,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Hershey by 2,693.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,559 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Hershey by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,352,000 after acquiring an additional 964,019 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hershey by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,486,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,800,000 after acquiring an additional 473,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its holdings in Hershey by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 621,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,115,000 after acquiring an additional 404,423 shares during the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.