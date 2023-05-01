Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI) Short Interest Update

Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the March 31st total of 757,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 605,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Healthcare Triangle

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Healthcare Triangle stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,080,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 7.81% of Healthcare Triangle as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Triangle Stock Performance

HCTI remained flat at $0.25 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 228,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,120. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.21. Healthcare Triangle has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.27.

Healthcare Triangle Company Profile

Healthcare Triangle, Inc, a healthcare information technology company, focuses on developing solutions in the sectors of cloud services, data science, and professional and managed services. It provides a suite of software, solutions, platforms, and services that enables healthcare and pharma organizations to deliver personalized healthcare, precision medicine, advances in drug discovery, development and efficacy, collaborative research and development, respond to evidence, and enhance the digital transformation.

