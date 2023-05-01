Healios K.K. (OTCMKTS:HLOSF) Short Interest Up 18.8% in April

Healios K.K. (OTCMKTS:HLOSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,000 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the March 31st total of 109,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Healios K.K. Stock Performance

Shares of HLOSF remained flat at 14.55 during trading hours on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 14.55 and a 200-day moving average of 14.55. Healios K.K. has a twelve month low of 14.55 and a twelve month high of 14.65.

Healios K.K. Company Profile

Healios K.K. engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of cell therapy and regenerative medicine products in Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company is also developing cellular and tissue-based products comprising HLCR011 and HLCR012 that are iPSC regenerative medicines for the treatment of age-related macular degeneration; HLCL041, an iPSC regenerative medicine for the treatment of metabolic liver disease; and HLCM051, a regenerative medicine for treatment of ischemic stroke and acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as HLCN061 for treating solid tumors.

