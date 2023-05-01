Healios K.K. (OTCMKTS:HLOSF) Short Interest Up 18.8% in April

Healios K.K. (OTCMKTS:HLOSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,000 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the March 31st total of 109,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Healios K.K. Stock Performance
Shares of HLOSF remained flat at 14.55 during trading hours on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 14.55 and a 200-day moving average of 14.55. Healios K.K. has a twelve month low of 14.55 and a twelve month high of 14.65.
Healios K.K. Company Profile
