Head-To-Head Survey: A2Z Smart Technologies (NASDAQ:AZ) vs. Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI)

A2Z Smart Technologies (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Rating) and Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Rating) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares A2Z Smart Technologies and Hesai Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets A2Z Smart Technologies -180.27% -256.16% -128.69% Hesai Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of A2Z Smart Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.0% of A2Z Smart Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score A2Z Smart Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Hesai Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings for A2Z Smart Technologies and Hesai Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Hesai Group has a consensus price target of $29.50, suggesting a potential upside of 227.05%. Given Hesai Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hesai Group is more favorable than A2Z Smart Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares A2Z Smart Technologies and Hesai Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio A2Z Smart Technologies $9.35 million 3.95 -$18.35 million ($0.61) -1.83 Hesai Group $174.37 million 6.49 N/A N/A N/A

Hesai Group has higher revenue and earnings than A2Z Smart Technologies.

Summary

Hesai Group beats A2Z Smart Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About A2Z Smart Technologies

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. provides services in the field of advanced engineering capabilities to the military/security markets and governmental agencies in Israel. The company produces unmanned remote-controlled vehicles and energy power packs; products for the civilian and retail markets; and fuel tank intelligent containment system, a capsule that can be placed in a fuel tank to prevent gas tank explosions. It also offers retail automation solutions for large grocery stores and supermarkets, as well as offers maintenance and calibration services to external and in-house complex electronic systems and products. A2Z Smart Technologies is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Hesai Group

Hesai Group engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions, through its subsidiaries. Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles. Hesai Group is based in Shanghai, China.

