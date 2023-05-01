Head-To-Head Review: Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) & Boxed (NYSE:BOXDQ)

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) and Boxed (NYSE:BOXDQ – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Vipshop and Boxed, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vipshop 0 4 6 0 2.60 Boxed 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vipshop currently has a consensus price target of $14.08, suggesting a potential downside of 10.32%. Given Vipshop’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vipshop is more favorable than Boxed.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vipshop 6.05% 16.75% 9.48% Boxed -75.33% N/A -71.75%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vipshop and Boxed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Vipshop and Boxed’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vipshop $14.96 billion 0.71 $913.24 million $1.45 10.83 Boxed $177.27 million 0.00 -$69.22 million ($3.02) 0.00

Vipshop has higher revenue and earnings than Boxed. Boxed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vipshop, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.8% of Vipshop shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.5% of Boxed shares are held by institutional investors. 29.5% of Vipshop shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of Boxed shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Vipshop has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boxed has a beta of 2.49, meaning that its share price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vipshop beats Boxed on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous. It operates through the following segments: Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others. The Vip.com segment refers to online sales. The Shan Shan Outlets segment represents revenue from outlet stores. The Others segment includes internet finance, offline shops and city outlets. The company was founded by Ya Shen and Xiao Bo Hong on August 22, 2008 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

About Boxed

Boxed Inc is an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler. It operates an e-commerce retail service which provides bulk pantry consumables to businesses and household customers. Boxed Inc., formerly known as Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

