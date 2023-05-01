Head to Head Contrast: Madison Square Garden Entertainment (SPHR) & Its Rivals

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Rating) is one of 37 public companies in the “Amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Madison Square Garden Entertainment to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Madison Square Garden Entertainment and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Madison Square Garden Entertainment $1.72 billion -$194.40 million -9.84 Madison Square Garden Entertainment Competitors $1.40 billion -$9.07 million 5.68

Madison Square Garden Entertainment has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Madison Square Garden Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s peers have a beta of 1.51, indicating that their average stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Madison Square Garden Entertainment 0 1 0 0 2.00 Madison Square Garden Entertainment Competitors 19 180 405 4 2.65

As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 50.88%. Given Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Madison Square Garden Entertainment has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.3% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.0% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.6% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.2% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Madison Square Garden Entertainment and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madison Square Garden Entertainment -4.83% -1.88% -0.67% Madison Square Garden Entertainment Competitors -1,446.57% -38.23% -238.05%

Summary

Madison Square Garden Entertainment peers beat Madison Square Garden Entertainment on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. provides entertainment experiences. The Company presents or hosts events in its diverse collection of venues: New York’s Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; the Forum in Inglewood, CA and The Chicago Theatre. Also under the MSG Entertainment umbrella is Tao Group Hospitality, with entertainment dining and nightlife brands including Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, Beauty & Essex and Cath?drale. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

