Head to Head Analysis: Safehold (SAFE) & The Competition

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) is one of 330 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Safehold to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Dividends

Safehold pays an annual dividend of $0.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Safehold pays out -4.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.7% and pay out 217.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Safehold has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Safehold and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safehold 0 2 3 0 2.60 Safehold Competitors 2556 12487 13638 314 2.40

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Safehold presently has a consensus price target of $44.67, indicating a potential upside of 66.54%. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 19.72%. Given Safehold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Safehold is more favorable than its peers.

25.6% of Safehold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.5% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Safehold shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Safehold has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safehold’s peers have a beta of 1.15, suggesting that their average stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Safehold and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safehold -93.31% -3.93% -1.64% Safehold Competitors 8.53% 0.07% 2.13%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Safehold and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Safehold $158.05 million $421.29 million -1.68 Safehold Competitors $886.06 million $160.65 million 18.69

Safehold’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Safehold. Safehold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Safehold peers beat Safehold on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Safehold

Safehold, Inc. operates as a real estate company. It engages in acquiring, managing and capitalizing ground leases. The company was founded on June 13, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

