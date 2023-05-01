HC Wainwright Trims TC Biopharm (NASDAQ:TCBP) Target Price to $7.00

TC Biopharm (NASDAQ:TCBP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
TC Biopharm Stock Performance
NASDAQ TCBP opened at $1.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.96. TC Biopharm has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $78.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TC Biopharm
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in TC Biopharm by 454.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 130,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 106,539 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in TC Biopharm by 581.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 124,925 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in TC Biopharm during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in TC Biopharm during the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000. 66.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About TC Biopharm
TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing immunotherapy products based on its allogeneic gamma delta T cell platform. Its product pipeline includes OmnImmune, an unmodified cell therapy used in the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and ImmuniStim, an unmodified cell therapy to treat COVID-19.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TC Biopharm (TCBP)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for TC Biopharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Biopharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.