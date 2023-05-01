HC Wainwright Trims TC Biopharm (NASDAQ:TCBP) Target Price to $7.00

TC Biopharm (NASDAQ:TCBP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

TC Biopharm Stock Performance

NASDAQ TCBP opened at $1.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.96. TC Biopharm has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $78.00.

Get TC Biopharm alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TC Biopharm

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in TC Biopharm by 454.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 130,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 106,539 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in TC Biopharm by 581.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 124,925 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in TC Biopharm during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in TC Biopharm during the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000. 66.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TC Biopharm

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing immunotherapy products based on its allogeneic gamma delta T cell platform. Its product pipeline includes OmnImmune, an unmodified cell therapy used in the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and ImmuniStim, an unmodified cell therapy to treat COVID-19.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TC Biopharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Biopharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.