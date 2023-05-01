HC Wainwright Increases Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Price Target to $34.00

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by HC Wainwright from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Alkermes to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alkermes from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alkermes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.67.

ALKS opened at $28.55 on Thursday. Alkermes has a twelve month low of $21.75 and a twelve month high of $32.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.27. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -28.84 and a beta of 0.62.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $304.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.80 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alkermes will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Alkermes by 12.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 542,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,123,000 after purchasing an additional 58,399 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Alkermes by 56.3% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 241,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 86,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in Alkermes by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Plc is a global biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the business of developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas such as alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

